NotNice enters Billboard chart
Despite selling a paltry 64 copies, the multi-artiste album Kyng Midas by producer NotNice enters the Billboard Reggae Albums chart at number nine this week.
Released August 9 by Notnice Records and distributed by ONErpm, the 18-track set features songs by heavy hitters like Popcaan, Sean Paul, Bounty Killer, Jafrass, Gage, Teejay, Agent Sasco, Jah Vinci and Dexta Daps.
Another new chart entry is Undercover by Kash'd Out, the second title to chart for the Orlando, Florida-based quintet. Released August 9 by LAW Records, Undercover sold 391 copies to debut at number two.
Undercover features the song Weed Man with Jamaican Edley Shine, formerly of Born Jamericans. Kash'D Out's debut album, The Hookup, peaked at number two in 2017.
Local Motion by Pepper leads the chart for another week, selling an additional 509 copies to bring its tally to 4,167, while Hybrid by Collie Buddz is down one place to number three with 179 copies.
Free Rein by Rebelution rises to number four with another 100 copies sold for a total of 22,145, while Reggae Gold 2019 inches down to five after selling 81 copies.
Mass Manipulation by Steel Pulse is one of three top 10 re-entries, jumping back in at number six, thanks to selling 80 copies. Ways of The World by The Movement is number seven, selling another 79 copies.
The long-standing 44/876 by Sting and Shaggy is back at number eight with 65 copies sold. Since its release in April last year the set has registered sales of 54,539.
Iration's self-titled set is number 10.
