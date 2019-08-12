Notnice goes for gold

Music producer Notnice believes he has the golden touch on his new album, Kyng Midas.

“If you know di story of King Midas everything him touch turns to gold. Musically, I see myself as dat person giving young talent a soun' so dem can go out on it an' really buss an' tun big artiste or big star. It's my way of turning dem to gold,” Notnice told the Jamaica Observer during the album launch last Thursday at Reggae Mill, Devon House.

The 18-track set features top acts such as Bounty Killer, Sean Paul, Agent Sasco, Jah Vinci, Dexta Daps, Popcaan, Teejay and Rygin King. It also has songs by new artistes, including Nordia Mothersille and Natural Flames.

Notnice (given name Ainsley Morris) said he began working on Kyng Midas in December. All of the tracks, except Popcaan's New Found Love, have never been heard before.

“Mi jus' really deh a mi yaad an' mi a seh mi do singles, mi do juggling an' mi just find myself in a loop an' mi just seh mi go work on an album. Mi start out an' seh mi jus a guh do a lickle EP with 'bout six song but with the amount a song wah mi have, mi a seh better mi just do an album an' done 'cause it hard fi jus' pick out six out of so much,” he said.

Notnice usually distributes his music but made the decision to partner with ONErpm, a new company, for this project.

“Yuh can't do everything yourself enuh, it is good to be independent but to be in the studio making di riddim an' mixing di songs, making di artwork, an' uploading di songs, if I should get ill one day, di whole company crash,” he explained. “ONErpm, they really approached me with a proposal an' deal an' di deal was good so mi jus' decide seh mi a guh work wid it.”

With the changing face of dancehall, Notnice says the key to staying relevant is looking out for new talent.

“It's no secret enuh, once yuh a put out music yuh can't hide it 'cause yuh a do it an' put it out there but wah mi do is always try to break new talent, 'cause di new talent dem have di new soun'. So mi always a try fi find the next superstar an' try fi put him out there,” he said. “From Gaza days, there was Vybz Kartel as di established artiste but then yuh had Popcaan, Blak Ryno, Shawn Storm an' Tommy Lee. They were not established so every time di business change to new sound, I have something to do wid it.”

The event also marked the official launch of ONErpm Jamaica/Caribbean Franchise. The occasion also saw Tessellated in performance.

In 2009, Notnice got some international attention with Ramping Shop — a collab with Vybz Kartel and Spice. He is also the producer behind Vybz Kartel's Last Man Standing, Cake Soap, Mama, and Get Wild. He also has production credits on Jah Vinci's Watch Yuh Friends, Popcaan's Gangster City and Dream, and Shawn Storm's My Life.