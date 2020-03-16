Notorious JA brings it home

Love was in the air on Valentine's Day — February 14 and one of the people feeling the romantic vibe was deejay Notorious JA, who released his latest song, Take me to A Dream , on that day.

It is a cover of neo-soul singer Kelly Price's song from her 1998 album, Soul of A Woman.

Notorious JA produced the single for his Victorious Music Production label.

According to the Clarendon-born artiste, Take me to A Dream has enjoyed steady rotation on West Indies-centric radio stations in South Florida and New York. He is turning his attention to the Jamaican market.

“Right now, I'm getting ready to launch a full-scale promotional campaign to push it in Jamaica,” he said.

Take me to A Dream is expected to be one of the tracks from Notorious JA's first album which is due for release late this year. They Can't Stop Me, another of his recent songs, is also earmarked for that set.

Notorious JA is not only involved music. On April 9, he hosts the fourth Easter Jamboree in Denbigh, Clarendon. the event is a fund-raiser for the Racetrack Community Development Association and Pennant Wood Basic School.

“This is my way to give something back to the place where I am from,” he said.