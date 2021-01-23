Novel-T keeps it moving

WITH two number one songs in South Florida, 2020 was the biggest year in singer Novel-T's career. Yet, she yearns for similar success in Jamaica.

Love Won't Let us Wait, a duet with Peter G, and Keep it Moving were the songs that topped the South Florida Foundation Network Chart. The latter went to number one in late December and held that position in early January.

Like many Jamaican artistes living overseas, getting a hit song 'a yaad' is Novel-T's litmus test.

“Although my songs are already being played in Jamaica, for more momentum there has to be even more exposure to the Jamaican audiences – with the willing assistance of media personalities such as, radio DJs and TV presenters, etc. It would definitely accelerate things if my songs were to get even more consistent airplay in Jamaica,” she said.

Should the coronavirus subside, Novel-T also hopes to bolster her presence in Jamaica by snagging live dates to help promote songs that have made her popular in South Florida.

“It would mean everything to me. It's amazing to be recognised and respected here in the USA, as well as the UK and around the world, but one of my ultimate goals is for my work to be recognised and accepted, and for my name to become a household name in the land of my birth,” she said.

Novel-T, whose real name is Novlette Fellows, is from August Town and has been recording for 20 years. In 2019 she topped the South Florida Foundation Network Chart for the first time with Tough Like A Diamond, produced by Chyna Nicole.

Love Won't Let me Wait is produced by Hopeton Lindo while Howard Perry, Novel-T's husband, produced Keep it Moving.