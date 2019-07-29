Novel-T sparkles on Florida chart

US-based singer Novel-T is encouraged by the success of her latest single, Tough Like A Diamond.

The track, released February 22, is part of producer Chyna Nicole's all-female album, Queens In The Arena.

Tough Like A Diamond was number one on Florida-based The Foundation Radio Network for July 5 to 18.

According to the singer, Chyna Nicole shared the idea to produce an all-female album as well as the Kemet rhythm.

“I decided that whatever I wrote on this rhythm would be that kind of song. In recent times, there have been quite a few disturbing, oppressing, and depressing things happening here in the USA and around the world, as it relates to our people of colour, and I thought about us as a people and how much we have endured, still we somehow manage to rise above and bounce back. It evolved to include not only black people, but people in general who are put down for any reason; and further, I thought about all the women who are not treated equally in their various fields of life and who are in many cases taken advantage of and not given equal respect. Then I started thinking about my life experiences and what I have gone through personally in various aspects of my life, as well as those people close to me and what some of them have been through — be it devastating illnesses, loss of loved ones, homelessness, job loss, being treated badly because they are of a certain race etc, and that's where I got the inspiration for the lyrics,” she told Jamaica Observer.

Novel-T — given name Novlette Fellows — grew up in Payton Place, a community close to August Town in St Andrew.

She had several gigs in the 1990s and migrated to the United States shortly after. But, she followed her passion.

“The journey has been filled with ups and downs. For the most part though, whenever or wherever I sing, I receive extremely encouraging and positive responses from promoters and audiences alike. However, I realise that it has not been easy to be noticed as a female artiste in the reggae music market. I've also had some unfortunate experiences that would discourage anyone, but it seems the tide is turning and women are being embraced and highlighted more,” she said.

She has also performed alongside major acts including Marcia Griffiths, Ken Boothe, Pam Hall, and Freddie McGregor.

Queens In The Arena also includes Nadine Sutherland, Pam Hall, Lady Ann, Chyna Nicole, Helen Rogers, Dione Reid, Lisay, Michibella, Dionne Blaze, Isafire, Vonnii, and Empress Priscilla.

— Deborah Gordon