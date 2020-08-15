Nowlege hits Billboard with Big and Heavy

News that his début album Big and Heavy landed at number eleven on the US Billboard Reggae Albums chart last week caught reggae artiste Nowlege by surprise.

The Kansas City-based artiste, who is originally from Portmore, said hitting the charts was the furthest from his mind while putting the body of work together.

“This was a huge surprise but I am grateful for all the support that I have been receiving so far,” said Nowlege.

Big and Heavy was released July 24 via Clear Shot Media LLC. It has eight songs and collaborations with US Midwest reggae acts including Josh Heinrichs, Skillinjah and Nicolette Paige. Youthman Records, Banx Music Group, Kana Keihn, and Clear Shot Media LLC are among the producers.

The first single, Reggae Music, featuring Skillinjah reached number twelve on the US iTunes Reggae singles chart.

“It's a great feeling to know that people love my music to go out and support it. For an independent artiste like me, this signifies that without any major label or network of people behind my career, I am able achieve chart success. I mean, being on the same chart as Bob Marley, Buju Banton, Sean Paul and Shaggy is an achievement in itself,” said Nowlege.

Since the release of the album, Nowlege has received feedback from markets that he did not know he had fans.

“Fans have been telling me that the album is a good one. I even got some reviews and feedback from persons in Sweden and in Germany. I didn't even know I had fans in those countries,” he shared.

According to Nowlege who once competed as a track athlete at Bridgeport High school in Portmore, music was always his calling.

“I always knew I was going to be in music whether it was being a disc jockey or something else in the music field,” he said.