Nowlege set to make debut

Although he was part of his high school's, and later US college's athletic team, deejay Nowlege always had a passion for music.

He showcases this passion on his debut album, Big and Heavy, scheduled for release on July 24.

“This album is to introduce myself to the reggae world and to also bring a new style and vibe to the industry. It is also to let people know that there are talented reggae artistes all over the world making good reggae music,” he told Jamaica Observer.

Big and Heavy features collaborations with US Midwest-based reggae acts including Skillinjah, Josh Heinrichs, and Nicolette Paige.

Youthman Records, Banx Music Group, Kana Keihn, and Clear Shot Media LLC are among the producers on the eight-track project.

Nowlege (real name Jerome Foster) was part of Bridgeport High's high jump team at Inter-secondaty Schools Sports Association (ISSA) Boys' Championship at National Stadium in Kingston in 2003 before taking up a scholarship at Kansas City Community College, where he studied audio engineering.

Residing in Kansas City since 2005, Nowlege has seen the steady growth of reggae in that region.

“The reggae scene here in Kansas City is more diverse than anything else. The reggae community is growing rapidly and more festivals are happening yearly to introduce more artistes to the people,” he said.

He has performed and shared stages with artistes who have passed through the Midwest, including Tarrus Riley, Etana, Sizzla, Capleton, Tanya Stephens, and Yellowman.

Prior to his debut album, Nowlege released several mix tapes, which helped to build his name on the reggae circuit.

“I want to create a movement in my city which will bring more fans to the Midwest just to attend a reggae concert,” he said.

— Kevin Jackson