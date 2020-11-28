Nowlege tops iTunes chart

Earlier this week, deejay Nowlege topped the US iTunes reggae chart with a remix of Big and Heavy . The remix features veteran dancehall deejay Burru Banton.

The Kansas City-based artiste is quite upbeat about this accomplishment.

“Saying I'm happy would be an understatement. There's just a lot of emotions that I can't even explain. But to know that this icon is on this track with me, I'm extremely humbled,” Nowlege told the Jamaica Observer.

He explained how the collaboration with Burru Banton came about.

“We wanted to add something more to this song. Burro was the first person who came to mind since this was kind of his style, so we reached out and he liked the track. We communicated back and forth through the whole process until it was perfect,” said Nowlege.

He added, “It's was different, I have never worked with any artist like Burro before, the way he recorded his songs and his preparation is top class. I learned a lot during this time.”

Big and Heavy is the title track from Nowlege's album, which was released in July via Clear Shot Media LLC. The album entered and peaked at number 11 on the Billboard Reggae Albums chart in August.

He said hitting the charts was the furthest from his mind while putting the body of work together.

“This was a huge surprise but I am grateful for all the support that I have been receiving so far,” said Nowlege.

Big and Heavy has eight songs and collaborations with US Midwest reggae acts including Josh Heinrichs, Skillinjah and Nicolette Paige. Youthman Records, Banx Music Group, Kana Keihn, and Clear Shot Media LLC are among the producers.

The first single, Reggae Music, featuring Skillinjah reached 12 on the US iTunes Reggae singles chart.

“It's a great feeling to know that people love my music to go out and support it. For an independent artiste like me, this signifies that without any major label or network of people behind my career, I am able to achieve chart success. I mean, being on the same chart as Bob Marley, Buju Banton, Sean Paul and Shaggy is an achievement in itself,” said Nowlege.

Nowlege, who once competed as a track athlete at Bridgeport High school in Portmore, said music was always his calling.

“I always knew I was going to be in music whether it was being a disc jockey or something else in the music field,” he said.