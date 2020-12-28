Nvasion gets the 'Money Call'

This year, Nvasion got the summer hit every artiste strives for with Dem gal yah Wicked. He has been in the game long enough to know that the follow-up song is just as important.

He is pinning his hopes on Money Call, produced by Estate Entertainment. While Dem gal yah Wicked ridicules women who play the field, Money Call is a sober look at growing up in the ghetto.

Being from one of Kingston's so-called garrisons, there was no difficulty writing a song like this for Nvasion.

“It was extremely tough growing up in west Kingston. You cannot pass the border when there is war, there is some aspect of police brutality and the poverty rate is high,” he said.

The eldest of three children, Nvasion (born Trevani Young) has experienced the pain of urban life. His father died when he was 14 years old which forced him to split his time between school (St Andrew Technical High School) and selling snacks on the streets to help his mother.

He came to prominence in 2018 as part of Beenie Man's Summa Sizzle series which also included established acts like Munga Honorable, TeeJay and Jahvinci, his biggest influence.

Last summer, he hit pay dirt with the Quantanium Records-produced Dem gal yah Wicked, a jab at ladies with multiple partners.

“ Dem gyal yah Wicked has given me the buzz I've been waiting for. It's what I needed to get the ball rolling, it has given me great recognition from all different type of people all over the world. I prayed for it and if you are faithful in your beliefs it's not a if, more of a when,” said Nvasion.

— Howard Campbell