One Love returns to Trench Town

With some political pundits predicting 2020 to be election year, the age-old matter of crime is high on Jamaica's agenda. Not impressed with failed solutions politicians have presented over the years, Claude Sinclair of Big Stone Records has reached out to the entertainment community for help.

Many artistes have responded resoundingly, agreeing to perform free of cost for the One Love Jamaica Concert, scheduled for The Tony Spaulding Stadium in Trench Town on February 22.

Sinclair is promoting the event through his Big Stone Records in association with Power House Records.

“My country is bleeding profusely with no certain cure in sight. This concert will be a series of concerts around the island with the intent of reaching the masses to get back to the '60s an' '70s when our country showed love, an' respected their fellow citizen,” Sinclair told the Jamaica Observer.

He added that the show is inspired by the April 1978 One Love Peace Concert at the National Stadium in Kingston. That event featured Bob Marley who brought Prime Minister Michael Manley and Opposition leader Edward Seaga on stage in a symbolic gesture of peace, hoping to end hostilities between their supporters.

The police report that just under 1,400 murders were recorded in Jamaica in 2019; over 136 have been committed so far this year. The country's homicide rate has not wavered despite Government placing crime-ridden areas under a state of public emergency.

Sinclair said the constituency of St Andrew South was chosen for the One Love Jamaica Concert because “Trench Town and the surrounding communities have seen their fair share of violence, murders, etc. The children really need this healing because they are traumatised.”

Freddie McGregor, Yellowman, Josey Wales, Triston Palmer, Horace Andy, Jesse Jendah, Errol Dunkley, Nature Ellis, Natty King, Hugh English, Fred Locks, and The Silvertones are some of the artistes confirmed for the show.

Sinclair, 62, is originally from St Ann and is a former member of the police force. He has produced songs by a number of artistes for Big Stone Records including Sizzla, George Nooks, Richie Spice, Natural Blacks, Nesbeth, Turbulence, Simpleton, and Torch.