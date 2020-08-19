Obama picks Bob, Koffee, Popcaan

BARACK Obama, the 44th president of the United States, has once again included songs recorded by Jamaican artistes on his annual summer playlist.

The list --- comprising 53 songs --- was published on Monday on his Instagram page.

The playlist sees John Legend's Don't Walk Away featuring Koffee at number three; Twist & Turn by Popcaan and PartyNextDoor at 14; and Could You Be Loved by Bob Marley and the Wailers holding the number 16 spot.

Don't Walk Away is among five collaborations on John Legend's sixth studio album titled When Bigger Love which bears the Columbia Records imprint. Koffee is signed to the American label, which is owned by Sony Entertainment.

This is the second time Koffee (given name Mikayla Simpson) is making Obama's summer playlist. Last year, her hit Toast was ranked 28th among his 44 songs.

Koffee won the Best Reggae Album Grammy for Rapture EP in February.

Twist & Turn forms part of Popcaan's recently released Fixtape, produced by Creep Chromatic. The 19-track project features Skillibeng as well as other international acts like French Montana and Drake.

Popcaan (given name Andre Sutherland) is a protégé of imprisoned deejay Vybz Kartel. He has had a following in the UK since 2007 when he and his mentor had the hit song Clarks. He is currently signed to OVO, a company owned by Canadian rapper Drake.

Bob Marley, once again, proved he is the King of Reggae even from the grave. His track, Could You Be Loved, was released in 1980 on his Uprising album. The 10-track project --- produced by Chris Blackwell --- features other popular songs, including Coming In From The Cold and Redemption Song.

Marley died of cancer on May 11, 1981 at the Cedars of Lebanon Hospital in Miami (now University of Miami Hospital).

In Monday's post, Obama noted that the songs listed were all favourites of his family, which includes his wife, Michelle, and his two daughters --- Malia and Sasha.

“Over the past few months, I've spent a lot of time listening to music with my family. I wanted to share some of my favourites from the summer –– including songs from some of the artists performing at this week's @DemConvention. As always, it's a mix of genres that travels through various eras. I think there's something in here for everybody –– hope you enjoy it,” Obama wrote.

Other notable acts on the list include Rihanna, J Cole, Stevie Wonder, and Frank Ocean.