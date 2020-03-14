Carnival road march for October

The organisers of carnival in Jamaica are giving themselves seven months before taking to the streets for the road parades associated with the festivity.

Following consultations with their stakeholders and the ministries of Health & Wellness, Tourism, and Culture, Gender, Entertainment & Sports, the major bands yesterday decided to postpone the carnival in Jamaica road marches.

The new dates for the road parade involving costumed groups from Bacchanal Jamaica, Xaymaca International, and Xodus Carnival will be on Sunday, October 25. The Ocho Rios Carnival road parade will be on National Heroes' Day, Monday, October 19, while the Downtown Kingston Carnival parade will also be on October 19.

The event organisers said all was being done to protect the rights of their patrons.

They noted that all costumes and T-shirts purchased for any of the postponed April events will be valid for the October 2020 staging. They also added that they were having discussions with hotels and airline partners to waive change fees for rebooking to October, so revellers will not incur any additional costs and still get to enjoy Carnival in Jamaica at a time when it should be safe to do so.

In a statement, the principals of Xaymaca International sought to assures masqueraders that their purchases will be honoured despite the postponement.

“All previous purchases for Xaymaca costumes and event tickets will be honoured for the new Carnival in Jamaica season in October 2020,” said Andrew Bellamy, Xaymaca's band leader and CEO.

“We fully agree with the decision that was taken by the Government in postponing the Carnival in Jamaica Road March to October 25, as a precautionary measure to ensure that both locals and tourists can enjoy our carnival product in the safest way possible. We were advised by our board at a meeting held on March 11 that a postponement would be the most prudent decision that would allow the masqueraders to enjoy their experience with minimal risk, while ensuring that the players within the carnival sector are still afforded the opportunity to showcase their creativity and assist in growing the economy,” he continued.

