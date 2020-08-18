Ode to front-line workers

FIRST responders have been the heroes of the novel coronavirus challenge, especially in the United States where the pandemic has caused over 160,000 deaths.

A New York sextet with Jamaican roots recorded Frontline (Send Them Our Love) in tribute to emergency medical groups whose expertise have helped save thousands of lives.

The song, co-produced by One Jam and Tenement Yard Productions, was released July 8.

According to co-writer/co-producer Lance “Lanny D” Dyer, though they are not highlighted by media, first responders have played critical roles in ensuring that people affected with the novel coronavirus get the best care.

“First responders are all around us. They are not an abstract or third-party concept. They are our angels, our earthly saviours, our friends and our families,

and we need to show them we love and appreciate them,” he told the Jamaica Observer.

The project evolved after Dyer's son, Dzo, heard him singing complimentary lines to medics on the front line of the pandemic fight. Dzo's mother, Angela, was also impressed and encouraged Dyer to write and record a song.

That he did with the help of Dzo, Andre “Dre Zion” Bailey of Morgan Heritage, Morris “Tammo Jango” Griffiths and Alvin “Paashot” Allen.

Frontline hit close to home for group members who have parents working in the medical services.

“Tammo Jango's mom worked at the Ministry of Health and at the KPH [Kingston Public Hospital]. Paashot's mom, Angela's mom and my mom are all nurses, so the song was very personal for us,” said Dyer, who is from Central Village in St Catherine.

Paashot is also in the medical field. He works at Montefiore Hospital in the Bronx, which was the subject of the CBS News feature, Bravery And Hope: 7 Days on the The Front Line.

The group, through its One Jam Foundation and Tenement Yard Kids charities, will make a donation to the University Hospital of the West Indies as well as provide school supplies to families in St Catherine, later this year.