Of albums and singles

“And then came the brothers Nap ster and Aimster and though they were definitely wrong, I think it was worse to be forced to buy a [expletive] album just to get one good song”

--- Tanya Stephens, Way Back from the album Gangsta Blues

WAY BACK

Young and rapidly rising academic star, Dr Isis Semaj Hall has done a superb “annotation”, not a review (she cautions), of Jah9's Note to Self. This annotation (a nice play on words) should be essential reading for writers engaged in the art of literary or music criticism.

I find Semaj Hall's take on our current relationship with albums rather intriguing. I definitely agree with her position that our current obsession with instant gratification and our diminished attention span have conspired to render our relationship with albums almost obsolete.

However, I believe there is another factor at play in this development — the cynical marketing ploy of record companies using albums (on which one or two good tracks are embedded) as a means of foisting other songs which are largely worthless on a presumably pliant public.

Consumers who wanted to buy a particular recorded song had to purchase an entire album to get it, as singles (ironically) were not sold individually.

This was not much different from the outrageous practice of “marrying goods “ which saw Jamaican shopkeepers insisting that consumers purchase unwanted items along with their preferred products.

Fans were forced to pay for musical products they did not want in order to secure those they desired. This was the prevailing trend until Napster upended that business model. The comeuppance of record labels is eloquently derided on Tanya Stephens' single Way Back on her Gangsta Blues album, a work which, in my estimation, must certainly rank among the very best in any genre.

I hold to the view that the heavy focus of dancehall music on what has been deemed current or topical issues has levied considerable violence to the notion of concept albums. The great Chris Blackwell told me as much in an interview some two decades ago when I asked him why Island Records had resiled from its association with what was then the most popular form of Jamaican music — dancehall. Albums require a long production cycle, which is not the feature of a genre whose essence is immediacy and whose focus is topicality. Of course, there have been notable exceptions to this trend.

Yet, this topical transience is now not unique to dancehall. Many of the albums produced today (in almost all genres) are loose collections of seemingly arbitrary selections of songs addressing a multiplicity of ephemeral subjects rather than works with fidelity to particular themes or concepts. I often joke that the Grammys might well be one of the few forces holding the album together. It now seems that this grip might be loosening, however, as National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences (NARAS) has now given its nod to the EP. Soon the 'Best Song' award might go to a work not included on an album.

Given the damage the file-sharing and streaming platforms have done to the concept of an album, one should surely give thanks for the opportunity to experience a thematically coherent work as Note to Self.

I take note of the fact that another enormous talent, the young producer/artiste/songwriter/ engineer —Romario “Runkus” Bennett — is credited along with his collaborator Iotosh as a producer on the title track of Note to Self. The duo is also credited as producers on another track on the album, Highly. Runkus is the son of the artiste Determine who, along with Beenie Man, gave us the Bobby Digital-produced hit, Kette Drum.

Note to Self, which also features Chronixx on vocals, provides another example of the collaboration among that impressive new wave of artistes which not only includes Jah9 and Runkus but such other notables as Lila Ike, Sevana, Koffee, Mortimer, Jesse Royal, Protoje, and Kabaka Pyramid, to name just a few who have energised Jamaican music with their innovative approaches to music production and expression.

REGGAE MONTH

I did not get the opportunity to do a comprehensive review of Reggae Month, thanks to the intrusion of COVID-19. Reggae Month has been celebrated since 2008 when entertainment attorney, Lloyd Stanbury, with supporting figures in the cultural fraternity, including Jackie Knight Campbell, secured a proclamation for its declaration from the governor general.

It is worth noting that this initiative had its genesis during the Portia Simpson Miller-led Administration with Aloun Assamba and was later embraced by Olivia “Babsy” Grange in the Bruce Golding Administration. This is a fine example of private and public sector collaboration across different political Administrations. We need more of them.

Through the years, Reggae Month activities were primarily coordinated by music industry organisations Recording Industry Association of Jamaica (RIAJam) and later Jamaica Reggae Industry Association (JaRIA). Yet, the month-long celebration faced some huge challenges despite the yeoman efforts of such individuals as Lloyd Stanbury, Howard McIntosh, Junior Lincoln, Clevie Brownie, Jeremy Harding, Freddy McGregor, Kingsley “Ibo” Cooper, Charles Campbell, Trevor “Leggo” Douglas, Stephen Stewart, and others such as Mary Isaacs, Colleen Douglas, and Joan Webley.

2020 saw a dramatic improvement in the execution of Reggae Month, which was largely led by Minister Grange and the Ministry of Culture. JARIA and its Chairman Ewan Simpson, with the strong backing of the Ministry of Culture, collaborated with a number of the State agencies, including the Ministry of Tourism and the Kamal Bankey-led Sports and Entertainment Network to produce a month of events which can be considered a credit to our local music industry.

Respect to Lennie Salmon for being a key player in the superb overall coordination of this venture. The annual Grounation series, spearheaded by Herbie Miller, is also deserving of our full commendation. The Jamaica Music Conference, which was led by American-based Jamaican attorney, Kwasi Bonsu, and music powerhouse, Sharon Burke, really delivered in its tribute to Kool Herc. Well done!

