Officer Mullings spreads gospel
ALTHOUGH releasing Sinner People more than a year ago, gospel singer Officer Mullings is putting some promotional muscle behind it with hopes of reaching a wider audience.
“Because I want to get the message to all sinners and even backsliders to change their ways and come to Christ because Jesus is soon to return,” the singer, whose given name is Nickino Mullings told the Jamaica Observer.
Produced by Christian Driven Productions, Sinner People was initially released on July 19, 2019.
Dubbed The Singing Policeman, Officer Mullings is, as the name suggests, a police constable stationed at the St Catherine North Division.
“I've been doing this for over 14 years. I used to perform at nine nights and road concerts in Spanish Town in my police uniform and people encouraged me to continue singing,” he said.
While balancing both careers comes with its challenges the artiste makes the most of his experience, using his platform to spread his God-given talents.
“It's not easy, especially working long hours then going to the studio right after. The good thing is that my job works with my music schedule and my colleagues support me a lot,” he added.
Mullings, who got baptised in 2005, is a member of One Way Deliverance Church of God.
Another single of his is Hallelujah Amen, which was released in December 2019.
Maintaining a classic mento and revivalist style to his music, the artiste hopes to spread positive messages.
“I hope to see more souls being brought to the kingdom of God. Music is not all about hype at times or having a name out there, but releasing messages to people and always allowing the Holy Ghost to lead and direct,” the Old Harbour High School past student declared.
Mullings has an album release slated for December 12 via Facebook Live. He has an encouraging message for his listeners.
“Continue to put your trust in God and be a light to the world. At the end of the day, we all are accountable for our actions when Jesus returns,” the artiste said.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy