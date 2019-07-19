Officer Mullings spreads gospel

ALTHOUGH releasing Sinner People more than a year ago, gospel singer Officer Mullings is putting some promotional muscle behind it with hopes of reaching a wider audience.

“Because I want to get the message to all sinners and even backsliders to change their ways and come to Christ because Jesus is soon to return,” the singer, whose given name is Nickino Mullings told the Jamaica Observer.

Produced by Christian Driven Productions, Sinner People was initially released on July 19, 2019.

Dubbed The Singing Policeman, Officer Mullings is, as the name suggests, a police constable stationed at the St Catherine North Division.

“I've been doing this for over 14 years. I used to perform at nine nights and road concerts in Spanish Town in my police uniform and people encouraged me to continue singing,” he said.

While balancing both careers comes with its challenges the artiste makes the most of his experience, using his platform to spread his God-given talents.

“It's not easy, especially working long hours then going to the studio right after. The good thing is that my job works with my music schedule and my colleagues support me a lot,” he added.

Mullings, who got baptised in 2005, is a member of One Way Deliverance Church of God.

Another single of his is Hallelujah Amen, which was released in December 2019.

Maintaining a classic mento and revivalist style to his music, the artiste hopes to spread positive messages.

“I hope to see more souls being brought to the kingdom of God. Music is not all about hype at times or having a name out there, but releasing messages to people and always allowing the Holy Ghost to lead and direct,” the Old Harbour High School past student declared.

Mullings has an album release slated for December 12 via Facebook Live. He has an encouraging message for his listeners.

“Continue to put your trust in God and be a light to the world. At the end of the day, we all are accountable for our actions when Jesus returns,” the artiste said.