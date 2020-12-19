OH MY! IT'S CHARLIE CHARLEY

Producer-turned-artiste Charlie Charley is banking on the success of Oh My , released six weeks ago on P & W Music label.

“We loved the feedback so much that we shot a video for the project which we will be releasing next week,” Charlie Charley, whose real name is Charles Samuel Gordon, said.

The song will be the first from a 12-track album which will be released in the first quarter of 2021.

“I am expecting great things in the new year,” he said.

Charlie Charley, known for the Resurrection rhythm project and a remix of the Boops rhythm in the early 2000s on his MUSSEL Production label, said he had a tough year due to show cancellations.

“I haven't done any official performances this year, I had been booked for some shows set for early March and a Mortal Kombat sound anniversary in Germany with Beenie Man, but all got cancelled because the COVID-19 came up. So I've used the time to write and record new songs,” he said.

He plans to resume doing shows in 2021.

“Permits for shows in Germany are set for March 21. I am looking forward to several gigs and shows over in Europe next year once the authorities get the COVID-19 under control,” the 52-year-old married father of three sons said.

“We just have to follow the proper social distancing protocols and wear masks and contain this deadly contagious virus,” Charlie Charley continued.

Charlie Charley grew up east Kingston. He recorded his first song, Sweet Sensation, on the Swing Easy rhythm at Penthouse Recording Studio in 1995. He also has written a few songs for acts including Phenomenal Gazan.

Charlie Charley other songs include Born Again, The Blessing, Animosity and So Many Rivers To Cross featuring Luciano.