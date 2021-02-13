OLIVER, DELCITA TO 'TANGLE'

JAMAICA'S comedy king Oliver Samuels and popular actress Andrea “Delcita” Wright are to share a virtual stage in the full-length play entitled Entanglement, on Sunday, February 14.



The play will be hosted on Whirlwind International Group's television platform, mytelefy.tv, streaming to members of the Diaspora worldwide through various app.



Micheal Dawson, CEO of Whirlwind Theatre Company, said the play is definitely needed during such a tumultuous and mentally tiring time.



“Entanglement is the perfect opportunity for persons to surround themselves with people they love whether their significant other, their friends or their families to share the gift of laughter this year for Valentine's Day,” he said.



“With the lockdown from the Government, the doors of our theatres have been closed for some time and by premiering the play online, fans globally will be able to see the blockbuster pair streaming on any device and viewers can show their support and love for the arts by purchasing their tickets and watching,” he continued.



Entanglement, penned by Wright, highlights many modern-day hot topics such as secret love affairs with the threat of social media publicity, searching your partner's phone, checking their interaction on social media, and celebrity relationship infidelity recently coined as the name states “entanglements”.



Samuels feels this play will not only be the one that will make virtual plays a new normal, but will be well supported phenom in the Diaspora.



“From the Ward Theatre downtown, to the Hackney Empire in London, stadiums in Guyana, Antigua, Grenada — and now mytelefy.tv, Jamaican theatre will live on with your support and I welcome Andrea 'Delcita' Wright on stage with me. Our schedules never permitted it, but the fans wanted it, and now we can give it to them good for Valentine,” said Samuels.