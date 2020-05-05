Omarion steps in T.O.K's

Footprints, the hit song by disbanded dancehall quartet T.O.K, is being given new life thanks to an Instagram post by popular American artiste Omarion.

In his post, Omarion uses the popular song — which is set to the Drop Leaf rhythm created by producer Don Corleon in 2004 — as the soundtrack for his post on protecting Mother Earth.

“Trees release oxygen when they use energy from sunlight to make glucose from carbon dioxide and water. According to the Taoist masters, trees are powerful. Not only do they absorb carbon dioxide and change it into oxygen, but trees can also absorb negative energy and turn it into positive ones. Make sure you thank Mother Earth today,” Omarion noted.

Group member Craigy “Craigy T” Thompson was among the first to respond to the post by the American pop star.

“Respect fam, @omarion. Been a long time, bredrin,” he said.

T.O.K and Omarion have had a close relationship over the years and the quartet toured with the singer a few years ago.

Fellow T.O.K group members Allistaire “Alex” McCalla noted that the music of the group is still potent.

“We met Omarion a couple years ago...We were on tour with him, Sean Kingston, Pitbull and a whole heap of artistes were together in Japan. We met and hol a vibes...I guess he still remembers and can rock to wi music, which is good.”

In less than 24 hours the post had earned over 100,000 likes on Instagram.

Footprints was among a string of popular songs released on the rhythm. Among these were Jah Cure's Longing For, For the Leaders by Luciano, Be Strong from Sizzla, German artiste Gentleman contributed Intoxication, I Believe was the song by Maxi Priest, Bounty Killer did It's OK, Tanya Stephens went for After You, and sibling band Morgan Heritage did Your Best Friend.

T.O.K, which also includes Roshaun “Bay-C” Clarke and Xavier “Flexx” Davidson, was formed in the early 1990s. The foursome rose to become one of several major forces in Jamaican music before they announced their split five years ago. The quartet still does spot gigs all over the world but is not recording new material.