On the Wright track

Gladstone Wright, founder/director of the Rehabilitation of Offenders through Music Programme (formerly Rehabilitation through Music), is unsure whether high-profile incarcerated entertainers will be on its upcoming albums.

Wright spoke with the Jamaica Observer yesterday.

“We are in the process of recording music for the album,” he said. “It will feature some current and some former inmates such as Jah Wiz and Owen Brown. One inmate of note who will be featured on the album is Serrano Brown. We place special emphasis on him because he is so talented, we have made a complete album with him already,” he said.

Wright hopes that once released from prison, inmates involved in the project will register with appropriate agencies so they can receive monies from the album.

Whether popular artistes who are currently incarcerated will be featured on the album, Wright cannot say.

“The inmates have to apply to be a part of the programme and then vetted by the Department of Correctional Services. So they would have to show an interest and then the rest be worked out between the department and then consent given,” he explained.

Vybz Kartel, Ninja Man, and Shawn Storm are currently serving life sentences for murder.

Wright notes that the decision to allow inmates to record while behind bars is geared towards their rehabilitation.

“The emphasis is on making sure we prepare these inmates for successful integration back into society. Whereas I would want them to gain from their records, that is second to their rehabilitation and making them competent as in developing their voices, stage craft, song writing and so on, rather than having them fight over royalties,” he said.

Wright explained that through music he wants to ensure that when inmates leave prison they are self-reliant.

“A lot of time when persons leave the prison system people don't want to employ them. What we are trying to do is give them something so they will be self-employable,” he reasoned.

Wright retired from his post as superintendent of police in 2008 after serving for over 40 years. He has produced two albums for Noddy Virtue and worked on projects with Morgan Heritage.

The programme was conceptualised in 2004 by Wright and the Department of Correctional Services who were searching for new ways to reform inmates. In 2007, the recording aspect of the programme deteriorated but has recently been revamped.

Behind These Prison Walls by Jah Cure is the most popular song produced by the programme. Co-written by Wright, it came out in 2005 and preceded the singer's release in 2007.