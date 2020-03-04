One Love football scores in Harbour View

CLIVE “Busy” Campbell, conceptualiser of the Bob Marley One Love Football Match, is pleased with how the latest event unfolded.

Now in its 39th year, the match was held at Harbour View Mini-Stadium in Kingston on Ash Wednesday.

A feature is the presentation of plaques to members of the music industry who have contributed to reggae's global reach. This year's recipients were veteran deejay Anthony “Papa Michigan” Fairclough and legendary music producer Lloyd “King Jammy” James.

“Being Bob [Marley] 75th year, we decide the games would be free of cost [to the public]. The turnout was okay, and the people who came enjoyed it,” Campbell told the Jamaica Observer. “I really appreciated the presence of the emcee David Henry from Waterhouse and music provided by Sniper...it was a really fun-filled afternoon.”

Papa Michigan was pleased with the gesture.

“This is good, knowing I recorded One Love Jam Down 40 years ago at Tuff Gong and to know the people associated with Tuff Gong should honour me for music and sports. It's a good feeling,” he told the Observer.

Papa Michigan was part of the duo Papa Michigan and General Smiley, which is also known for songs like Rub A Dub Style, Nice Up The Dance and Diseases. He was goalkeeper for Tivoli Gardens High School's winning Walker Cup team in 1978.

James was equally elated at the acknowledgement. He produced Wayne Smith's Under Mi Sleng Teng, a 1985 song that announced computer beats to dancehall and drove a number of hit singles including Pumpkin Belly by Tenor Saw.

During the 1980s Jammy's Waterhouse studio was the place to be. He produced numerous hit songs including Two Year Old and Punaany (Admiral Bailey), Agony (Pinchers), Water Pumping (Johnny Osbourne), Serious Time (Admiral Time), and Peenie Peenie by Shabba Ranks.

James was awarded an Order of Distinction by the Jamaican Government in 2006 for his contribution to music.

As for the matches, Christian Ambassadors defeated an All-Rasta team in the final, on goal difference, to lift the One Love Trophy.