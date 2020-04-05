Online performances a plenty

The onset of restrictions on mass gatherings as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic has forced the entertainment fraternity to become more creative. As a result, there is currently a proliferation of virtual events staged online, utilising various social media platforms.

Today's roster of online events includes performances by Christopher Martin, who has joined forces with Restaurants of Jamaica and VP Records for an at-home concert to aid Jamaica's health sector during the fight against COVID-19. This event will be broadcast live on the VP Records' YouTube channel.

This live stream performance from Martin's home will feature a keyboard player and will be the official launch to Jamaica's COVID-19 fund-raising efforts. During the performance, Entertainment Minister Olivia “Babsy” Grange will give details on the telethon which will take place next Sunday.

Bay-C, a former member of the dancehall quartet TOK, will also take to the Internet on Sunday to perform, starting at 2:00 pm. The event will be used to share some of the artiste's new music and will feature live interaction with fans as well as giveaways via his Instagram page.

'Sascoustic' is how deejay Agent Sasco is dubbing his live online session set for 5:00 pm today. The artiste known for tracks such as Winning Right Now, Banks of the Hope, Something's Gotta Give, and Hand to Mouth, noted that during the 30-minute set, all COVID-19 precautions, procedures and regulations will be observed.

Self-proclaimed 'King of the Dancehall' Beenieman will continue his 'Tan a Yuh Yaad' party series today with the old hits session via his Instagram account.

Yesterday DJ Kurt Riley stages his live session from 5:00 pm with 'The Global Party, Caribbean Edition', which as he said was, “aimed at sending good vibes across the globe”.

Romeich Entertainment continued its series yesterday as well with 'Dancehall Cyaan Stall' from 10:00 am - 6:00 pm, powered by a string of popular selectors including Bishop Escobar, DJ Nicco, DJ Scrappy, DJ Deva Kidd, DJ Black Boi, and the Guinness Dancers.

Grammy-winning artiste Koffee was not to be left out of the online loop and on Friday she partnered with Global Citizen, the international organisation aimed at ending extreme poverty, and the World Health Organization for the 'Together at Home' performance series.

During the 20-minute-long set, Koffee dropped all her popular tracks — Burning, Ragamuffin, Rapture, W and Toast — while encouraging her global audience while to visit the Global Citizen website and learn more about how they can help raise funds for the WHO to stem the COVID-19 pandemic.

Following the performance, Koffee took some time to talk live with some of her fans, linking with her Instagram followers from Nigeria, the United Kingdom, Canada and here in Jamaica.

“I just have to promote quarantining and social distancing. I just want everybody to respect the word of the authorities. Here in Jamaica, just respect the curfew so we all can keep safe and stay healthy,” Koffee urged.