Opportunity knocks for Sister Carol

On Saturday, thousands of reggae fans will bid farewell to Edward O'Sullivan Lee, known universally as producer Bunny “Striker” Lee.

Among his admirers is singjay Sister Carol whose latest album, Opportunity, includes songs done to some of Lee's revered rhythms. It was released by Tafari Records on September 4, just over one month before Lee's death at age 79.

Sister Carol does songs like Midst of The Darkest Night to the beat of Bangarang; Black Man Time (Better Must Come) and Music Nice (Let me go Girl). The album also includes songs done to music produced for The Wailers by Lee “Scratch” Perry.

She began work on the album in 2007 in New York with Glen Adams, the legendary organist who played on the original tracks. He died in Kingston in December 2010, shortly after the sessions were completed.

“All the songs were recorded at the Landmark Studio in Brooklyn, New York, around 2007-2010. Not only a whole lot of fun but I was exposed to a lot of the history of our music and learnt much about the business aspect as well via Glen Adams,” Sister Carol told the Jamaica Observer.

Adams was a member of The Hippy Boys and The Upsetters, house bands which recorded for Lee and Perry during the early 1970s. Bassist Aston “Family Man” Barrett, his brother and drummer Carlton Barrett and guitarist Alva “Reggie” Lewis were his colleagues.

Their cutting-edge sounds were the perfect backdrop for The Wailers on songs like Duppy Conqueror and Mr Brown. Adams also played on Lester Sterling's Bangarang and songs by The Uniques.

Because of her background on sound systems in New York, Sister Carol (born Carol East) had a feel for the rhythms on Opportunity heading into the project.

“Being a reggae woman, yes I was familiar with all the tracks. They were all hit songs; big songs like Duppy Conqueror, Soul Rebel, Love And Devotion, Bangarang, Better Must Come, Mr Brown and more,” she said.

The songs Adams, the Barretts and Lewis played on set the pace for Lee's success in the mid-1970s. His Striker label rolled out hit songs by Johnny Clarke ( None Shall Escape The Judgement, Rock With me Baby); Cornel Campbell ( The Gorgon) and Horace Andy ( Zion Gate).

The thanksgiving service for Bunny “Striker” Lee will be held at Roman's Funeral Chapel on Dunrobin Avenue on Saturday. Interment is slated for the Dovecot Memorial Park in St Catherine the following day.