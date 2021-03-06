Oracle ZOA to shine in 2021
A relationship between record producer Oracle ZAO (Zachariah Antonio Oakley) and chanter Empress Yahtoweh Selassie has produced a six-track EP, Shine Your Light .
“Love is so wonderful, especially when it can produce something which makes two people keep smiling. Believe me, this relationship between myself and Empress is more than fulfilling. She has given me the confidence to make my production a success,” Oracle ZOA told the Jamaica Observer.
“She was a real blessing, sharing her ideas which I took very important even though I have had some aspect of record production before. This came mainly through professional courses abroad,” he continued.
Released in January, Shine Your Light is co-produced by Oracle Productions and Yahtowey Productions.
In addition to the title track, the set comprises Real Empress, Waterhouse, Bad Man, Get up Now, and Niahbingih.
Oracle ZOA was born in Old Harbour, St Catherine. He attended Old Harbour High, Warren Hall High, and Priory High schools. He was inspired by a number of artistes.
“Artistes like Peter Tosh, Burning Spear and Bob Marley music taught me how great a song can be given a first-class production,” he said.
Oracle migrated to the United States after leaving school and did a course in record production.
“This course includes making rhythm, recording the artiste, harmonising and registration of label,” he said.
Oracle ZOA said it's also important for the producer to be able to relate to the artiste and having a well-equipped studio.
“The producer must have the patience to record a song as many times in order to get the best quality,” said added.
He is expecting great things for 2021.
He has also co-producer a 12-track album for the same chanter.
In an interview with the Jamaica Observer. Oracle ZAO, given name Zacariah Antonio Oakley, says although he has always consider producing his siblings, the first real seed was planted when he met the Empress.
Before that era, the Old Harbour, St Catherine born, drew much interest in music from a number of iconic artistes.
