Original Guidance teases

Reggae artiste Original Guidance is optimistic as he prepares for the release of his debut album. The 15-track album titled Jah Set The Trend is slated to be released early next year.

“I am extremely happy about this project. It's a very good album. A lot of hard work went into it. It's pure authentic reggae music. I'm very excited about it, the fans are going to love it,” said Original Guidance.

The Kingston-born singer is currently promoting three singles from the project — the title track Jah Set Di Trend, A Feel It, and Love Of My Life.

All three singles were self-produced and released on his High Tide Music Inc label on September 13.

“I wanted to release my album this year, but because of the COVID-19 pandemic, I have postponed the release date until next year. In the meantime, I want my fans to get a taste of what's on the album, so I've released these singles to whet their appetites,” he said.

Original Guidance (given name Feron Thomas) was born in Kingston. He grew up in the tough inner-city community of Dunkirk in east Kington.

He launched his singing career in 1984, when he joined a group called The Realistics. That same year, the four-man group made their recording debut with Working In A Government Department.

He spent three years with the group before migrating to New York in 1987. Shortly after arriving in New York, Original Guidance began working with the Top Notch Band until 1994.

After he left the band, he took a break from music until 2003, when he released One A Way Woman featuring Lupa.