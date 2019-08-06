Oska (10 Star) is a London Yardie
United Kingdom-based deejay Oska (10 Star) is getting a buzz with his latest single London Yardie.
The track, released in May, is co-produced on his 10starmuzic and Lampshade Muzic imprints. London Yardie is from his four-song EP entitled Try U.
“The song is a high-energy tune that getting a lot of love, especially from the ladies. I have been receiving a lot of videos of people dancing and singing to the song,” he told the Jamaica Observer.
“This song also embraces those UK born with Jamaican heritage. It's a light-hearted response to the common identity conversation,” he said.
Yardie refers Jamaicans or people of Jamaican decent living in the United Kingdom.
Osaka (10 Star), given name O'Neil Daley, hails from Sharper Lane in Church Pen, on the outskirts of Old Harbour.
He migrated to London, England, in 2001.
He is planning a promotional tour for his set and will be a supporting artiste for Jada Kingdom on her UK tour this month. Shows are scheduled for Manchester, Wales, Sheffield, Stevenage, and London.
In addition to London Yardie, his other songs are Back Inna Di Place, Please, and Childhood Love.
