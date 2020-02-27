Otis Gayle finds the answer

Having lived in Canada for over 50 years, Otis Gayle has earned his stripes as one of that country's reggae elders. Still active on the recording scene, he recently released the song Jah is The Answer which he is banking on giving him a return to the charts.

Gayle wrote and produced the single which speaks to the marginalised.

“Jah is The Answer was written and produced by me last November. It was [colleague] Carl Henry's idea and it was to help people who are down and out,” said Gayle.

The 74-year-old artiste is also pushing Think it Over, another song he wrote and produced.

The Kingston-born Gayle started his music career during the 1960s as a vocalist with Byron Lee and The Dragonaires. Late that decade, he migrated to Canada but maintained musical ties with Jamaica, recording intermittently for Studio One.

I'll be Around, a cover of The Spinners' hit song, and Lady, are two of the singles Gayle did for Studio One during the 1970s.

One of his greatest achievements as a vocalist was winning a Juno Award (the Canadian Grammy Award) for Best Reggae Song in 1985 with Heaven Must Have Sent You.

Gayle has two solo albums to his name. Sweet & Sexy was released in 1986, while The Good Old Days was released five years ago.

