Otis I appeals to the conscious
Canada-based singer Otis I aka Ras Malkam believes music should be used to educate and uplift the mind. He believes the time has come for entertainers to recapture consciousness in music.
He lives up to that message with his latest single, Never Give Up, which was released on January 7. It is produced by Far Ras Production.
“I sincerely believe its full time that Jamaican music returns to a state of consciousness. I am not fighting against other artistes, as we all have the right to freedom of expression. However, when you look at the violence in Jamaica and other parts of the world, it is very alarming. It's no secret that music has a powerful influence on the minds of the people, and I believe that if we begin to make more conscious music, we can help to make the world a better place,” Otis I explained.
Otis I is originally from Montego Bay. Born Rowan Clarke, he moved to Canada a few years ago. Prior to migration, he launched his music career with the song Thanks for The Rain which was followed by Vitality, Mama Cry, and Ancient.
He has an EP and album in the works for this year.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy