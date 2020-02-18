Otis I appeals to the conscious

Canada-based singer Otis I aka Ras Malkam believes music should be used to educate and uplift the mind. He believes the time has come for entertainers to recapture consciousness in music.

He lives up to that message with his latest single, Never Give Up, which was released on January 7. It is produced by Far Ras Production.

“I sincerely believe its full time that Jamaican music returns to a state of consciousness. I am not fighting against other artistes, as we all have the right to freedom of expression. However, when you look at the violence in Jamaica and other parts of the world, it is very alarming. It's no secret that music has a powerful influence on the minds of the people, and I believe that if we begin to make more conscious music, we can help to make the world a better place,” Otis I explained.

Otis I is originally from Montego Bay. Born Rowan Clarke, he moved to Canada a few years ago. Prior to migration, he launched his music career with the song Thanks for The Rain which was followed by Vitality, Mama Cry, and Ancient.

He has an EP and album in the works for this year.