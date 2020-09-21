Ovarall gives God THANKS

ON-THE-RISE deejay Ovarall says Jamaica has experienced some turbulent political years. He is, however, giving God praises for a peaceful 2020 General Election. His latest song, Give God Thanks, speaks to that.

“Every morning that I rise is another reason for giving God thanks. He is the Supreme, the Creator of all things and let us not return to those years of political tribalism where innocent lives are lost and the burning down of houses,” said Ovarall, 32, whose given name is Marlon McKenzie.

Give God Thanks was released two weeks prior to the September 3 General Election on the deejay's OMP (Ovarall Music Production) label. A video for the song is expected to surface by November of this year.

The 2020 General Election saw the governing Jamaica Labour Party claiming 49 seats to the People's National Party's 14 seats.

Historical Jamaica's elections are plagued with violence. In the 1980 election, 844 people were murdered in political violence preceding the vote.

Born in Kingston, Ovarall grew up in the 'bread basket' garden parish of St Elizabeth and attended St Elizabeth Technical. At school, his peers admired him for his lyrical prowess.

In 2007, he released his first song Down Inna Di Streets at Clarendon-based Ivor Wiser Recording studio. This prepared him for a series of shows got him several television and radio interviews.

He entered the Jamaica Cultural Development Commission's Big Stage Competition placing second with a song called Lunch Time in 2014. This landed him on some of biggest stages, one being Appleton Kool Out on Sundays alongside artistes like Konshens and Gaza Slim.

Ovarall is working on his six-song EP which he hopes to release at the end of the year.