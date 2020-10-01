Palace reels from curfews
PLANS by Palace Amusement Company — Jamaica's lone motion picture exhibitor and distributor — to reopen a drive-in cinema in response to the current pandemic caused by COVID-19 remain on track.
The Jamaica Observer understands that the company is working through the necessary paperwork, including licences, for such a facility as well as looking into the necessary technical requirements for the facility to be located on Dominica Drive in New Kingston.
However, while undertaking this development, the company continues to reel from the effects of the pandemic. It has been forced to shut down two of its movie houses — Palace Cineplex, located at the Sovereign Centre in Liguanea, St Andrew, and Palace Multiplex located at the Fairview Shopping Centre in the second city, Montego Bay. Cineplex is a two-theatre complex which seats approximately 350 and was a popular spot for the younger demographic. Multiplex houses four theatres and can accommodate 845 patrons.
A statement released by the company noted that the cinemas will close their doors on September 29, until further notice, due to low levels of patronage which have been exacerbated by the current curfews.
“It is with regret that we have made the decision to close Cineplex and Multiplex. Attendance has been severely impacted by the fluctuation in curfew hours and the spike [in infections from the coronavirus] as a result of community spread,” the statement read.
Patronage at these particular cinemas is reported to have plummeted to dismal levels in the past weeks. Traditionally, the later showtimes have proven more popular for local moviegoers and the Palace has been forced to abandon this showing in compliance with COVID-19 protocols and the islandwide curfew.
The curfew runs from 8:00 pm to 5:00 am and is slated to remain in place until 5:00 am on October 7, 2020.
Palace Amusement noted that it will continue to operate its flagship facility Carib 5 in Kingston as well as its newest movie house Sunshine Palace, which is located in Portmore, St Catherine, in keeping the guidelines of the necessary regulatory government ministries and agencies.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy