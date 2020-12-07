Palace still on show

Motion picture exhibitor and distributor Palace Amusement Company, is still trying to get its footing given the current global health crisis.

Marketing and new projects manager at Palace, Melanie Graham, noted that the weather conditions, the situation facing the international movie industry, as well as the curfew in place, continue to slow down its operations.

“We have really had a bad break as it relates to the opening of the drive-in in New Kingston. When we opened we had three weeks of rain non-stop. There were days that were clear in the morning, then by 5 o'clock in the evening, as we were preparing for the opening, down came the showers. I must commend the few brave souls who came out. I couldn't believe they came out, but they watched the films through the downpour, windscreen wipers working the whole time… I was really heartened. But the truth is, things have not been that bright, even since the weather situation has improved,” Graham told the Jamaica Observer.

She further attributes the downturn to the lack of the blockbuster films on screens globally.

“That is something over which we have no control. The truth is the studios have spent a lot to make some of these films and have taken the decision not to release them at a time when a lot of cinemas in their major markets remain closed, and therefore will reduce their potential revenue. So they are holding on to the films until next year,” said Graham.

However, there is a speck of light. Local movie goers will be able to enjoy the film Wonder Woman 1984 for the upcoming holiday season. The film, which cost US$200 million to make, will be released locally in keeping with the international release. Graham was pleased to share this development but noted that the curfew time to be imposed during the holiday season will have a negative impact.

“We are hopeful with this big holiday picture and look forward to the support locally, as it is an expensive venture. But then there is a 7 o'clock curfew for the three big days of the holidays. So that rules out a second show at Carib and Portmore, and we won't be able to have a show at the drive-in, as we have to finish the shows so our staff and the patrons can be finished and get home ahead of this time. It is unfortunate,” said Graham.

The company was forced to close two of its cinemas earlier this year, Palace Cineplex in the Corporate Area and Montego Bay Palace Multiplex, due to dismal numbers at the box office. At the same time, the company reopened the New Kingston Drive-In, in keeping with global trends and a resurgence in the popularity of this type of cinemas due to COVID-19 protocols requiring physical distancing. The drive-in and its flagship cinema, Carib 5 in Cross Roads, and the newest physical cinema, Sunshine Palace in St Catherine, are the facilities in operation at this time.