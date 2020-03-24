Panic joins COVID-19 fight

As the co untry grapples with a major public health crisis triggered by the spread of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), on-the-rise reggae singer Panic says he is doing what he can to make things a little easier.

“I wanted to do this particular gesture because people with limited resources has to make a choice between whether to eat or be healthy; that is a choice that is crazy. So if I can help people to get some sanitiser on their hands, it will help. I am no millionaire, but if we can stop one person from getting infected or transmitting the disease, then we are OK with that,” Panic told Jamaica Observer.

Last week, he gave away 200 boxes of hand sanitisers to several residents of Cassia Park and Cockburn Pen in Olympic Gardens in Kingston. He was sponsored by tyre and automotive care distributors Automania.

“I used to run up and down on the banks of Verene Avenue when I used to live at Cassia Park and people still a go through hardships... I also did the same exercise in Cockburn Pen,” he said.

He has also started giving out $500 phone cards via his social media pages.

“It is important that people have access to the Internet at this time to keep informed. I have reached out to a few other corporate sponsors, and I want to do a bigger exercise giving out hand sanitiser and other goods in Spanish Town in the near future,” he said.

So far, 19 people have tested positive and one death has been recorded due to COVID-19.

Panic (given name Tom Jones) attended Calabar High. He left Jamaica in 1999 and he became the resident engineer at the fledgling John Shop Records in Bronx, New York.

He got a buzz last year with Nah Go Change. He has followed up that effort with a pair of songs: Game of Life and Up Early.