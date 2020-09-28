PantaSon braces for domino effect

CO-PRODUCERS PantaSon and Tipgod Music had more than juggling on their minds when they came up with the concept for the Domino rhythm.

Released September 9, it has 15 songs by an elite cast of dancehall acts. Unity was the theme.

“This is the first riddim in dancehall with such a diverse line-up. Over the years, everything in dancehall has been so segmented so I made this riddim to bring back the love, unity and a vibe in dancehall — especially since this is the first riddim to have both Masicka and Aidonia featured,” PantaSon told the Jamaica Observer.

Jahvillani's song of the same name is the first single released from the Domino rhythm. PantaSon said Masicka and Aidonia, who were involved in a much-publicised feud three years ago, were keen to record on the beat.

Beenie Man, Skillibeng, Teejay, and Tommy Lee Sparta also have songs on the Domino.

PantaSon and his co-producers have big plans for the project.

“Every other week I will be releasing a video for each artiste to complement the song on the riddim which launched with Jahvillani as the first featured artiste with his song Domino. The official launch date was September 9, Jahvillani's birthday,” he disclosed.

Raised in Seaview Gardens, PantaSon (real name Taj-Vaughn Johnson) is the son and protege of sound system selector/producer Edward “Pink Panther” Johnson. Due to his father's strong ties to the dancehall, he became familiar with various aspects of that culture from early on, such as dub plates.

“My father is the great Pink Panther who is the nine-time sound clash world champion. So, having a father that is the best sound clash selector in the world and the fact that dub plates are what usually win a sound clash, it only makes sense that he would produce the best sound clash agency in the world,” said PantaSon, whose previous rhythm projects include the Go Girl and MoBay Curfew.

Tipgod Music is best known for producing songs by Tommy Lee Sparta, Rygin King and Chronic Law.