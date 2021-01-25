Parkinson talks Power Struggle
DWAYNE Parkinson, principal of Damage Musiq, is hoping the label's latest production — Power Struggle , featuring Teejay and Tommy Lee Sparta — will be well received globally.
“My hopes for this single is that it will be recognised worldwide, and inspire the nation. This song is a very motivational track. The message is inspiring with a catchy, 'singable' melody. Expect soulful, uplifting messages for the young people, reassuring them of life's purpose,” he told the Jamaica Observer.
The track was released yesterday.
In the business since 2015, Damage Musiq has been steadily building a reputation as a powerhouse label, having worked with a host of big names such as Demarco, Masicka, I-Octane and Shane O. This is not his first time working with these artistes; he previously worked with Teejay on From Rags To Riches which was released in 2020. Tommy Lee Sparta appeared on the High Supremacy rhythm, which was also released last year.
Parkinson, 33, is a past student of Herbert Morrison and Belair High schools. He said his versatility sets him apart in the industry.
“I think my music is unique and has a lot of substance in terms of instrumentation, dynamic and form,” he said.
He is currently working on the Tropical Depression rhythm that will feature Masicka, Kranium, Teejay and Shotta Wale.
— Kediesha Perry
