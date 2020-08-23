Parties fuelled COVID-19 spike

ENTERTAINMENT activities during the Emancipation and Independence celebrations attribute to the recent rise in COVID-19 cases, according Chief Medical Officer (CMO), Jacquiline Bisasor-McKenzie .

Bisasor-McKenzie was speaking at an emergency press briefing at Jamaica House in St Andrew on Friday. She said while a probe was under way in Thursday's single-day record of 98 new cases, it is most likely due to an increase in movement and gatherings during the recent holidays.

Emancipation Day was celebrated on August 1, while Independence was on August 6.

“If you look at the time frame, you would realise we're just about one incubation period outside of that period,” she said.

“We still find that many of our cases are arising out of persons who knowing that they are ill and still going out to work and out in the community to engage with other persons,” Bisasor-McKenzie continued.

COVID-19's incubation period lasts for 14 days.

The CMO said at least 16 of the latest confirmed cases were as a result of “parties and nightclub activities”.

As of Saturday morning, Jamaica's tally stood at 1,346 people testing positive for the virus, while 16 have died. Prime Minister Andrew Holness introduced new curfew hours of 7:00 pm to 5:00 am daily, beginning yesterday and ending on September 2, for Kingston, St Andrew, St Catherine, and Clarendon.

In the meantime, the prime minister used the opportunity to quell rising fears ahead of the September 3 General Election.

“I quite well know and understand that most Jamaicans would see this as cause for panic. I would say yes, it is a cause for serious concern, but not a cause for panic. You will recall, in previous press conferences, that I have said that we expect that there will be increases in our numbers, particularly as a result of the reopening of our borders and the reopening of our economy toward its full productive capacity.

“We have also said that now we are in the phase of managing risks and we have done a very good job in managing the risks… We are transitioning into the phase of living with the COVID-19 disease,” said Holness, as he reiterated that there is cause for concern but no need to panic.

