Pascalli: The woman behind Kwarantine

BORN in Miami, Florida, Pascalli was inspired by music at an early age. Her grandmother played the piano while she was a member of the local church choir. However, it wasn't until she met dancehall deejay Red Rat in 2009 that she really considered a career in the music industry.

Earlier this month, she made her début as a producer with Kwarantine, a rhythm released via Mogul Beatz, a company that she co-founded with Red Rat.

The rhythm features the songs: Stuck in Quarantine by Red Rat; Mad Head by Ding Dong featuring Pascalli; Live My Life by Klarity; Cheating Games by Bay-C and Tifa; Wine Fi Mi by Lockit; and, Hardcore Love by Pascalli.

Pascalli explained the inspiration behind the project and the reaction since it was released on June 12.

“The inspiration really came from being in lockdown due to COVID-19. I was tired of watching television programmes and started humming various melodies until the phrase stuck in my head. Red Rat heard me and told me to lay the phrase down immediately, so I did. The feedback has been awesome. I think a lot of people were surprised to know that I'm a producer in addition to being an artiste and songwriter, because I usually keep a lot to myself,” Pascalli told the Jamaica Observer.

Pascalli, whose roots can be found in The Bahamas, explained that working with the artistes on Kwarantine was a good experience as it has given her motivation to work on future projects.

“I worked with a great group of artistes. We all worked remotely on this project due to being under lockdown and in different countries, so there were many telephone calls back and forth until we got it right. For the most part, all the artistes were very easy to work with and we all managed to keep deadlines, so I was more than pleased. [I would do it again] as long as it's the right group of artistes with the right synergy. Music is a magical energy, so the energy has to be on point,” she said.

Pascalli, who studied dance and theatre, has appeared in television campaigns for KFC, made appearances in music videos for the likes of Ne-Yo, Lil Wayne, Fat Joe and Damian Marley; worked with Grammy-winning and Grammy-nominated producers DJ Blackout from Blackout Movements, Maffio and multi-platinum producer Troyton Rami of Black Shadow Records, as well as Trinidadian soca act KES and dancehall veteran Beenie Man.

“There's so much I'd like to do but it all boils down to producing quality work. I'm still learning and have a lot more experimenting to do but I'm looking forward to completing my project as well as doing some work on Red Rat's next project, and of course I'd like to continue working on projects — like, I would like to add a few more plaques to my wall and of course win a Grammy and other awards,” said Pascalli.