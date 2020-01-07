Motorcycle crash claims radio DJ

FAME FM disc jockey Raymond “DJ Venom” Peart and a female student of the University of Technology died on Monday, November 25, following a collision on the Spanish Town Bypass in St Catherine.

According to reports from the Jamaica Constabulary Force's Corporate Communications Unit, Peart was driving his Honda CBR along the Spanish Town Bypass en route to Old Harbour in St Catherine when he collided with 21-year-old Abigail Rowe in the vicinity of March Pen Road. Both sustained multiple injuries and were transported to the Spanish Town Hospital where they were pronounced dead. Peart was 40 years old. The investigations are ongoing.

Peart hosted a slot on Sundays from 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm called Slow Down.

FAME FM disc jock Collin Hines said the tragic death of his colleague had cast a pall of gloom over the radio station as well as its employees.

“Everyone is very down, as is expected. It's a very sombre mood, everyone is under a very dark cloud. It really happened so suddenly and he is like family, so we are all pretty down,” he told Jamaica Observer.

FAME FM, part of the RJRGLEANER group of companies, expressed sadness at the disc jock's passing.

“It is with a deep sense of sadness that the immediate family and the RJRGLEANER family of broadcaster Raymond Peart announce his passing. We request the respect of privacy at this time. We continue to hold his family, friends and colleagues in our prayers,” RJR posted on its Facebook page.

Hines said Peart will be most remembered for his work ethic and productive spirit.

“He was very proud to be a radio practitioner. He was very passionate about radio and music. It was obvious that he thought and planned and prepared. There is no one memory that you can pick out to remember him for.When you know someone for many years, you make a lot of memories. But it was his passion for what he did that I will never forget,” he said.

More than 400 people lost their lives on the roadways in 2019.

— Brian Bonitto