PASSAGE: GLEN SIMMONDS — Heart attack claims jerk fest founder

Founder of the Atlanta Caribbean Jerk Festival, Glen Simmonds, died in August at age 55. The St Ann-born broadcaster and events promoter suffered a heart attack at home and was pronounced dead at hospital in Atlanta.

Simmonds lived in that city for over 30 years. A graduate of York Castle High School in his native parish, he migrated to the United States during the 1980s and attended Morehouse College, a historically black college.

Though he initially made his name as a broadcaster on Caribbean radio in Atlanta, Simmonds was synonymous with the Atlanta Caribbean Jerk Festival which he launched in 2006 in a friend's backyard.

It grew to become a staple on Atlanta's West Indian calendar, attracting thousands of West Indian fans and top artistes. At the time of his death, Simmonds was planning the 2019 show which went ahead on September 1 at Southeast Athletic Complex in Lithonia, a city just outside of Atlanta.

Prior to starting the jerk festival, Simmonds was a popular radio personality in his adopted city. He hosted the Authentic Caribbean show, which aired Saturdays from 7:00 pm to 9:00 pm on MAJIC 107.5 FM.

Glen Simmonds is survived by his wife, Cheriel, daughter Shardae and brother Maxwell.

— Howard Campbell