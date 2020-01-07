Day-O songwriter dead at 95

The Jamaica Observer's Entertainment Desk continues its daily look at the stories, events, people who captured the headlines in 2019.

Born in Brooklyn, one of America's great melting pots, Irving Burgie grew up appreciating the different cultures of his beloved hometown. He also developed a love for the Caribbean through his mother's Barbadian heritage.

Burgie, who died at age 95 on November 29 in his native New York, was one of the persons responsible for the region's culture going international. He wrote several of the songs on Harry Belafonte's Calypso album, released in 1956; that breakthrough set contained songs like Day-O, Jamaica Farewell and Island in The Sun.

Distinctly West Indian, those songs became pop standards. Day-O paints a portrait of the banana man who not only toiled to feed his family, but helped drive an industry that made many Caribbean economies thrive for decades.

Maxine Hamilton-Alexander, a well-known Jamaican in New York/West Indian literary circles, developed a strong bond with Burgie in the last 15 years of his life. She told the Jamaica Observer that he was “an erudite man. His generosity of spirit exceeded most people I have met.”

Hamilton-Alexander was a board member of the Caribbean Cultural Theater in 2010 when that organisation presented Burgie with its Legacy Award in New York.

In a 2011 interview, Burgie said he learned about Caribbean culture from his mother who moved to the United States in the early 20th century.

After serving in the US Army in World War II, he attended and graduated from The Julliard School. In the early 1950s, while leading the band, Lord Burgess and The Serenaders, he met Jamaican folklorist Louise “Miss Lou” Bennett in New York and they became quick friends.

“I really got to know all the folk songs through her,” said Burgie in that 2011 interview.

Around that period, he met Belafonte, then a rising star in film and song. Belafonte also had Caribbean roots and suggested they work together on a music project.

That turned out to be Calypso which was the first album to sell over one million units.

Burgie said one of his biggest accomplishments was writing In Plenty And In Time of Need, the national anthem of Barbados, where he visited frequently.