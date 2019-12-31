PASSAGE: KESHAN — Singjay slain at 24
2019 ENTERTAINMENT YEAR IN REVIEW
Singjay Keshan had big dreams for her musical career. However, her life was cut short on July 20, in Sharper Lane, Old Harbour, St Catherine.
The 24-year-old, whose given name is Keneisha Brown, was involved in an altercation with a licensed firearm holder, that quickly turned fatal.
Reports from the Corporate Communication Unit (CCU) were that the entertainer got into a brawl with a man. She began hurling stones at his vehicle and stabbed him three times. He then retaliated by shooting her once in the upper body. Both were taken to the hospital where she succumbed to her injuries, while he was treated and released.
The CCU revealed investigations are still ongoing.
The 2010 Old Harbour High School graduate had a passion for music and had hoped to make a mark in the entertainment industry.
“I want to go as far as possible with my career... like a Lady Saw or a Beyoncé. I want my career to reach an international level,” she told the Observer in a 2015 interview.
Since her debut in 2013, she released songs, including Bubble Up Your Body, Don't Lie, Kill or Die, and The Goods featuring incarcerated Vybz Kartel.
Keshan's funeral was held on September 8 at the Spring Village Seventh-day Adventist Church in Old Harbour. Interment followed at the Church Pen Cemetery.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy