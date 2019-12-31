PASSAGE: KESHAN — Singjay slain at 24

Singjay Keshan had big dreams for her musical career. However, her life was cut short on July 20, in Sharper Lane, Old Harbour, St Catherine.

The 24-year-old, whose given name is Keneisha Brown, was involved in an altercation with a licensed firearm holder, that quickly turned fatal.

Reports from the Corporate Communication Unit (CCU) were that the entertainer got into a brawl with a man. She began hurling stones at his vehicle and stabbed him three times. He then retaliated by shooting her once in the upper body. Both were taken to the hospital where she succumbed to her injuries, while he was treated and released.

The CCU revealed investigations are still ongoing.

The 2010 Old Harbour High School graduate had a passion for music and had hoped to make a mark in the entertainment industry.

“I want to go as far as possible with my career... like a Lady Saw or a Beyoncé. I want my career to reach an international level,” she told the Observer in a 2015 interview.

Since her debut in 2013, she released songs, including Bubble Up Your Body, Don't Lie, Kill or Die, and The Goods featuring incarcerated Vybz Kartel.

Keshan's funeral was held on September 8 at the Spring Village Seventh-day Adventist Church in Old Harbour. Interment followed at the Church Pen Cemetery.