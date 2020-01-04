2019YIR - Passage: Louie Rankin 'Shotta' actor killed in crash

DEEJAY/actor Louie Rankin died on Monday, September 30, after sustaining injuries in a motor vehicle accident on Highway 89 in Ontario, Canada.

A day before his passing, the actor hinted on Instagram about future projects including an album and a role in a film currently being shot in Toronto with Bizmo iHouse Records.

“That album bout to drop!!! Can you smell what the Ox is cooking?!” he posted.

According to media reports the collision involved a transport truck and another unidentified motor vehicle. Louie Rankin died instantly.

Several members of the entertainment fraternity paid tribute to him on social media.

Popcaan shared a photograph of them on his Instagram page.

“Legends don't die!!!! It is very unfortunate what happened to you, fam[ily]...but God knows best... Rest up Fada Louie, your memories are forever!!!” read his post.

Macka Diamond, who told the Jamaica Observershe learnt of his death from friends overseas, also sent out condolence via Instagram.

“This is sad. OMG,” she wrote.

UWI lecturer in reggae studies Dr Donna Hope said: “The dancehall and acting community has lost a legend...My sincere condolences to his family and close friends. Sleep in Power Bredda.”

Canadian singjay Tory Lanez as well as Jamaican-born American rapper Safaree used social media to express shock and sorrow at the news.

Louie Rankin (real name Leonard Forbes) hails from St Thomas but grew up in east Kingston. He got his break in the 1990s with the song Typewriter.

His acting career took flight when he was cast in the Hype Williams-directed 1998 movie, Belly, alongside American rappers Nas and DMX. He played Jamaican gangster Lennox/Ox.

In 2002, he played Teddy Bruckshot in Shottas which co-starred Ky-Mani Marley, Spragga Benz and Paul Campbell.

Two years later, he appeared in We Run the Streets.

He is survived by his wife and several children.

— Brian Bonito