'Sir Faith' called to higher service

The Jamaica Observer's Entertainment Desk continues its daily recap of the stories, people and events that captured our attention in 2019.

Michael “Mikey Faith” Gordon-Martin was the driving force behind the Emperor Faith sound system, which 'rammed' many a dance during the 1970s and 1980s. He died in August at age 80.

The affable Gordon-Martin, who operated Emperor Faith for over 50 years, died at the University Hospital after suffering a heart attack. He went into a coma and never regained consciousness.

A graduate of Wolmer's Boys' High School, Gordon-Martin played Sunlight Cup cricket as a leg-spinner. He later attended American University in Washington DC where he earned a degree in business.

In 1968, while working at his father's Gordon-Martin and Associates fabric company, he purchased Sir Faith, a small sound system from East Kingston. Renamed Emperor Faith, it became a popular 'sound', featuring memorable clashes with Arrows International and Tippa Tone.

— Howard Campbell