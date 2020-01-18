'Sir Faith' called to higher service
Passage: Michael Gordon-Martin
The Jamaica Observer's Entertainment Desk continues its daily recap of the stories, people and events that captured our attention in 2019.
Michael “Mikey Faith” Gordon-Martin was the driving force behind the Emperor Faith sound system, which 'rammed' many a dance during the 1970s and 1980s. He died in August at age 80.
The affable Gordon-Martin, who operated Emperor Faith for over 50 years, died at the University Hospital after suffering a heart attack. He went into a coma and never regained consciousness.
A graduate of Wolmer's Boys' High School, Gordon-Martin played Sunlight Cup cricket as a leg-spinner. He later attended American University in Washington DC where he earned a degree in business.
In 1968, while working at his father's Gordon-Martin and Associates fabric company, he purchased Sir Faith, a small sound system from East Kingston. Renamed Emperor Faith, it became a popular 'sound', featuring memorable clashes with Arrows International and Tippa Tone.
— Howard Campbell
