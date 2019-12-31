PASSAGE: PAT KELLY — 'Mr Falsetto' Pat Kelly passes in July

The Jamaica Observer's Entertainment Desk continues its look back on the stories that made an impact in 2019.

Pat Kelly had one of the most distinctive voices in reggae. The falsetto that made songs like I Wish It Would Rain and Talk About Love classics, went quiet in July.

Kelly died of kidney disease in Kingston. He was in his early 70s.

As a member of The Techniques, he enjoyed a fruitful period in the late 1960s when he led that group on rocksteady standards like Queen Majesty and I Wish it Would Rain, a cover of The Temptations' hit. Both were produced by Duke Reid at Treasure Isle studio.

Going solo in the early 1970s, Kelly had intermittent success with producers such as Phil Pratt and Bunny Lee, his childhood friend.

Pratt produced Talk About Love, Kelly's biggest hit as a solo act. The unassuming singer doubled as a studio engineer throughout the 1970s, working on songs by a number of artistes including Gregory Isaacs, Johnny Clarke and Delroy Wilson.

Kelly's career got a second wind during the 1990s with a rocksteady revival that swept Jamaica. Along with Johnny Johnson and Lloyd Parks, he was a member of the revamped Techniques that appeared regularly on Heineken Startime and other events celebrating Jamaican music from the mid to late 1960s.

Due to illness, Kelly had cut back on live performances in recent years. He returned to the stage in 2018 at Reggae Geel in Belgium, and did several club dates in South Florida and Southern California.