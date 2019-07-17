Passenger rides onto Billboard

Two years ago, Denver, Colorado's Project 432 entered the Billboard Reggae Albums Chart for the first time with The Science of Numbers . The five-piece reggae/rock fusion band returns at number eight with Passenger , released on July 5 by Roots Musician Records.

The multi-song Soca Gold from VP Records returns to the number one spot this week. It opened two weeks ago with 299 copies sold.

Last week's chart-topper, Local Motion by Pepper, slips to number two while Beres Hammond's Never Ending re-enters the top 10 for the first time in four months. Having topped the chart in October last year, the VP Records-distributed Never Ending roars back at number three.

In its fifth week on the chart, Ways of The World by The Movement holds firm at number four. Rising four places to number five is the self-titled set from California band Iration, while up two spots to number six is Slightly Stoopid's Everyday Life, Everyday People.

Koffee, arguably the hottest act in dancehall, backtracks to number seven with Rapture (EP), while slipping three places to number nine is Free Rein by Rebelution.

Rounding out the top 10 is the Grammy-winning 44/876 by Sting and Shaggy.