Patcha Blacks adds touch to classic

HAVING done the sound system rounds in his native Westmoreland and Toronto where he has lived for over 30 years, singer Patcha Blacks believes that has helped him develop a sense of how the dancehall market works.

So when he was asked to contribute a song to a compilation album showcasing a classic rhythm, he was ready to go. Magnet to Steel is his single on the Outta Jamaica Riddim, an album which revisits Dennis Brown's 1981 hit song, Have You Ever Been in Love.

“D Brown a one a my artiste from long time an' da chune dey mi love from mi a sing pon sound inna Westmoreland,” Patcha Blacks said.

The Outta Jamaica Riddim compilation was released in June by James Smith's Tasjay Productions.

Patcha Blacks (real name Patrick Williams) launched his recording career six years ago as a producer with his label, PB Records. Some of the self-produced songs he has done are So Real and a cover of Kenny Rogers and Dolly Parton's Islands in The Stream.

Outside of clubs and sound systems, Patcha Blacks remembers exposure for Jamaican artistes in the Greater Toronto Area being limited when he moved there in the 1980s. That has changed considerably.

“Di only songs yuh would hear is like Red Red Wine (by UB40) but I have to say, things improve. Yuh have radio station now like 105.5 FM dat play reggae straight through,” he said.

The Outta Jamaica Riddim album includes songs by Anthony B ( Rock Steady), Luciano ( New Sheriff) and Kimmy Gold who does Communication.

— Howard Campbell