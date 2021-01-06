Patcha Blacks puts God first
AFTER what he considers his best year in the music business, singer Patcha Blacks is looking forward to capitalising on that good run with Put God First , his latest song, scheduled for release this month.
The Toronto-based artiste enjoyed steady rotation in 2020 with Magnet to Steel, a song produced by James “Tasjay” Smith for his Outta Jamaica Riddim album. He again teams with Smith for Put God First.
“Anything to do with God is good yuh nuh, especially after what happen inna di world last year,” said Patcha Blacks. “Wi haffi give thanks 'cause wi still have life.”
Westmoreland-born Patcha Blacks (real name Patrick Williams) was referring to the devastating coronavirus which caused hundreds of thousands of deaths and resulted in a shutdown of the global economy.
He caught the virus while attending a funeral, which inspired his song Quarantine.
The Outta Jamaica Riddim is a recast of Have You Ever Been in Love, a big hit for Dennis Brown in 1981. Anthony B, Luciano and Rad Dixon are artistes who also have songs on the production.
Put God First is one of the songs on Madda Boom! rhythm, which is also expected for release this month by Tasjay Records. Its rhythm is a take on If I Follow my Heart, another Dennis Brown classic.
– Howard Campbell
