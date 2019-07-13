Patrons treated at Boston Jerk Celebrations

Organisers of last weekend's Boston Jerk Celebrations at the Boston Beach Complex in Portland, are pleased with how the two-day event unfolded. The fun-filled occasion, now in its fourth staging, was held on Saturday, July 6, and Sunday, July 7.

“It is a good thing that the Jerk Festival is at Boston as it will help to develop Boston. At one point, we were lost and off the map and we thank God for this celebration and a pleasure to have it back here as at one point it was taken away and we are happy to know it has returned. We have jerk deer, rabbit and wild hog,” Gay Taylor-Downer, president of the Boston Jerk Association, told the Jamaica Observer.

Event co-ordinator Colin Bell was equally complementing.

“The Boston Jerk Celebrations is a rebranding of the event as everywhere you have jerk festivals and as here is the 'Home of Jerk'. We decided that we will have the celebration of the 'world's hottest cuisine'. We have actually been promoting this event for almost a year on various platform as we want to have a weekend of activities. We started off with a welcome party Friday evening; Saturday, we had wrestling and boxing and sound systems; and today, Sunday, the main event with a stage show. We have also provided for the children and patrons have a variety of jerk along with regular food to partake of. This is the fourth year and the price is not bad as we have not charged what the true value is, but we have sponsors who have come on board. We still have a challenge with corporate Jamaica but we are have a good turnout and getting the tourism package involved through gastronomic tourism. There is no better place than Boston,” said Bell.

The entertainment started early afternoon with comedian Leighton Smith. He had patrons in stitches. Gospel singer Jabez warmed the hearts of patrons with his popular songs, including Mi Know Say Mi Blessed; and Drinking From My Saucer.

Louie Culture got patrons dancing and singing to Ganga Lee, Fire Bun as well as a cover of Gregory Isaacs's Meet Me At The Corner.

RDX, I-Octane as well as Schen, St Thomas's Freddy Small, and Festival Queen Talso performed.

Veteran singer Half Pint closed the show. His set included Greetings, Mr Landlord, Mi Na let go, Victory, Wanty Wanty, Level The Vibes; One Big Family; Political Fiction; and Cost of Living.

The 15-minute wrestling match between American Robert “Bobby” Smellie and local Orlando “Ebony Assassin” Richards was won by the latter.