Patton brings Vibes to Guy's Hill

Michael Patton, a London-based show promoter, returns to his hometown of Guy's Hill on August 10 for the first Island Vibes Stage Show and Dance. Chronic Law, Ding Dong, Danny English, and Ishawna are headline acts.

Patton, who heads Island Vibes Promotions, said the event is his way of giving back to Guy's Hill, a town that borders St Mary and St Catherine.

“I am keeping this event to bring people from all over the Island, which is why it's called island Vibes Stage Show and Dance. We will be having people coming from abroad together in one place to celebrate our rich culture of music and our people. In doing this, my community and the businesses in the area will benefit,” Patton said in an interview with the Jamaica Observer.

The Blackstonedge All-Age School in Guy's Hill will be the show's first beneficiary. Part proceeds will go to the institution which Patton says “is badly in need of help”.

Patton has lived in the United Kingdom for over 25 years. There were intermittent dances when he lived in Guy's Hill, but the once docile farming area has become a dancehall hotbed in recent years.

Dances like Shellings and Full Rev draw massive crowds to see marquee dancehall acts like Tommy Lee Sparta and the veteran Chuck Fender.

For Patton, it shows a changing of the guard as far as musical tastes are concerned in Guy's Hill.

“I am a big fan of dancehall because I grew up listening to the music. The music has always been like a spiritual revelation to me, it had the power to tell you what is going on in the country at the current time. Whether the music is controversial or inspiring, you can always depend on it to tell you what's in the spirit of the people through the rhythm, moves and sound,” he reasoned.

Patton says his family has lived in Guy's Hill for over 40 years. He still has many relatives there and returns frequently to visit.

Though its demographics have evolved, he is aware the community has more mature residents and may not take to the controversy of some dancehall artistes. Which has him already planning for the future.

“The second year will be the stage show and beach party and the third year I would want to add a vintage vibes where the likes of a Freddie McGregor, Marcia Griffiths and Junior Reid can be heard. These artistes can be appreciated by a mature audience and even young people,” Patton said.