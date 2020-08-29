Pembrooke Whittock calls for unity

Pembrooke Whittock is making a call for global unity with Enough Is At The Top .

The Clarendon-born singer said he was inspired to record the song by several recent events, including the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We all need to come together as one people and try our best to save the human race. We need to be our brother's keeper instead of fighting each other. Look how weak we are? There's one little virus out there killing so many human beings, but people are still fighting and hating each other. Most of the fighting and killing in the world is caused by greed for money and material things and there's more than enough out there for everyone,” said Whittock.

In Jamaica, as of yesterday morning, more than 1,800 people have tested positive for the virus while 19 have died.

Released on August 6, Enough Is At The Top was self-produced by Pembrooke Whittock and his long-time collaborator Hopeton Brown. The musical accompaniment for the song was done by Barrington Walters and Boris Richards. An accompanying video was also released. The song is available on all leading digital music platforms including iTunes, Amazon and Spotify.

“I'm putting a lot of promotion behind this song because I want people to hear the message. I sincerely hope that it will help to make a positive impact on the world. It's time for us to make a change and treat each other with love and respect,” he said.

Pembrooke Whittock was born Junior Dennie Whittock. He's a past student of Hayes All-Age School in Clarendon.

He launched his recording career in 2010 with the release of My Beauty Beautiful on the Pembrooke Whittock Music label.