Pengshot Productions unearths new talent

Seaview Gardens community has produced several popular entertainers over the years, including Bounty Killer, Shabba Ranks, and Elephant Man.

Emerging producer Tevin Gardner, through his label Pengshot Productions, is hoping to unearth new talent from that inner city community.

“I have always had a passion for the music and my aim is to get my label recognised globally. There are a lot of talented artistes and we want to showcase them to the world,” Gardner told the Jamaica Observer.

Pengshot Productions made its debut in 2019 with the Night Time rhythm, which it co-produced. The project featured songs by Iyara, Esco, Fully Bad, Blackmann and Oneezy among others.

“The label has been on the music scene for a few years but we made our official debut last year. The feedback we received was encouraging and it motivated us to continue in our quest to promote new talent,” said Gardner.

He is hoping to make an impression with Pengshot Productions. Its in-house engineer is Andre “Dremeix” Brown.

“It is an independent label at the moment. We are putting out good music, and a different style of production. We want to bring back that authentic sound not just locally but internationally as well,” said Gardner.

His latest production is the single Talk Tuff which was recorded by US-based, Jamaica-born Oneezy and J-Anthoni.

“We have been getting some positive feedback on the song. Some of the comments are that the song has a good vibe, the uniqueness in the talent and that their delivery is on point,” said Gardner.

Pengshot Productions has a number of projects in the pipeline. They include 7 Figure by Oneezy featuring J-Anthoni, and We Alright Now by Bengi Terro. But for now, the label's focus is promoting Talk Tuff.

— Kevin Jackson