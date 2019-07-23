Pepper returns to Billboard summit

San Diego reggae-rock band Pepper is number one on the Billboard Reggae Albums chart this week. Their latest release, Local Motion, sold an additional 267 copies to reclaim the top position.

Released June 28 by LAW Records, Local Motion has to date sold 2,899 copies. It is one of eight former chart-toppers on this week's table.

Moving up to number two is Ways of The World by The Movement which spent two weeks at number one earlier this month. It has sales of 2,547 copies.

Rapture (EP) by Koffee is up four places to number three with another 92 copies sold for total sales of 2,911.

Everyday Life, Everyday People by Slightly Stoopid rises two places to number four with an additional 88 copies sold for a total of 16,623 copies, while Free Rein by Rebelution is at number five, with 21,794 copies sold.

Reggae Now by Aggrolites peaked at number two last month. Released May 24 by Pirates Press Records, it moved an additional 79 copies and jumps to number six.

Rising three places to number seven is the Grammy-winning 44/876 by Sting and Shaggy, which has to date sold 54,270 copies.

The self-titled set from American band Iration drops three places to number eight, with total sales of 10,906 copies. Another former chart-topper, Mass Manipulation by Steel Pulse, is number nine.

Walls of Jerusalem by Yabby You and King Tubby, which peaked at number seven early this month, is number 10.